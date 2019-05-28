HL Financial Services LLC Has $24.39 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after purchasing an additional 736,711 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,452,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,314,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,230,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 202,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $247.30 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $251.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.90.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

