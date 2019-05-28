HYCON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.96 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00384077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.01392221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00146074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014897 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 2,988,899,335 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,060,187 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

