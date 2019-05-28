Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2,271.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NBL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $39.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other Noble Energy news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBL opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.38. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

