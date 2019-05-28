ILCoin (ILC) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, IDAX, FreiExchange and C-CEX. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and $1.62 million worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012886 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,086,973,425 coins and its circulating supply is 297,305,622 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, C-CEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

