Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

