IMA Wealth Inc. Has $91,000 Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter valued at $302,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,090 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in BB&T by 4,179.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,647,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in BB&T by 59.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,561,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,162 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BB&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,358 shares of company stock valued at $416,417. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IMA Wealth Inc. Has $91,000 Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/ima-wealth-inc-has-91000-position-in-bbt-co-bbt.html.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.