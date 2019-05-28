Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 17,232 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 172.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of ORCL opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,473,750 shares of company stock valued at $133,883,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

