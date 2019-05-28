Inseego (INSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Securities initiated coverage on Inseego in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.07.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.69 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.59. Inseego has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inseego by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 1,187.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 754,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 207,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,854,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 528,331 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.