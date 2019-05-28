Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (CDM) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$24,870.00 ($17,638.30).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Karl Siegling purchased 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$24,960.00 ($17,702.13).

Shares of CDM opened at A$0.84 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. Cadence Capital Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of A$1.34 ($0.95).

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

