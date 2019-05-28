Insulet (PODD) versus Accuray (ARAY) Critical Survey

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Accuray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $563.82 million 11.49 $3.29 million $0.05 2,171.40 Accuray $404.90 million 0.86 -$23.89 million ($0.28) -14.18

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insulet and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 2 7 1 2.90 Accuray 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insulet currently has a consensus price target of $103.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.39%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $4.95, suggesting a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Insulet.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 2.37% 7.01% 1.58% Accuray -3.85% -25.91% -3.19%

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insulet beats Accuray on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

