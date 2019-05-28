Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,350 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,251,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,194,124,000 after purchasing an additional 186,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,077,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $760,324,000 after purchasing an additional 363,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. 744,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,837,580. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. Intel’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,575 shares of company stock worth $3,926,436. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

