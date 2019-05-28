Intu Properties (INTU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.70

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.17), with a volume of 1379008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Intu Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.38 ($1.30).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.06.

In other news, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34). Also, insider Ian Burke bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Intu Properties (INTU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.70” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/intu-properties-intu-hits-new-1-year-low-at-89-70.html.

About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.