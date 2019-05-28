Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to an overweight rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $575.00 price objective (down from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.82.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $476.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.27 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $139,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,866 shares in the company, valued at $194,005,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,409 shares of company stock worth $14,329,914 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,633,595 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

