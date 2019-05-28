Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EZCORP (EZPW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW):

5/18/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2019 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/30/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

4/25/2019 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2019 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2019 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2019 – EZCORP is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2019 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2019 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.73. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

