Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 157.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,713,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $55,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106,555 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 77,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $3,305,673.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

