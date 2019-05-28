Investors Research Corp Invests $47,000 in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stock

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $351,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,117.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,580. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

