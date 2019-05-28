IQE (IQE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IQE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

IQE opened at GBX 70.25 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.26 million and a P/E ratio of 702.50. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.30 ($1.68).

In other IQE news, insider Howard Robert Williams sold 3,174,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £2,158,639.60 ($2,820,644.98).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

