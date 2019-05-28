iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 742.9% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 140,433 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 595.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

