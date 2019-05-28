iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Position Reduced by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 266,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 149,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,429 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000.

QUAL stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

