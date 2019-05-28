iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,542,104 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 22,367,759 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,401,804 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,355,000 after buying an additional 16,717,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 360.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,122,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,896,000 after buying an additional 4,792,722 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,732,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,064,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $88.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr-short-interest-down-17-1-in-april.html.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.