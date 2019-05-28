Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,866,725 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 23,540,430 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,009,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Trilogy Global Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 2,700,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439,750 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ITUB opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

