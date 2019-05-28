Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Given a $39.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 20,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $703.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.17). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 193.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 213.8% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 79,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 7.1% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 79,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

