Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,913,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,781,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,726,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,552,000 after purchasing an additional 565,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 833,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,955,000 after purchasing an additional 539,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,633,000 after purchasing an additional 266,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.64 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $535,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $99,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,402 shares of company stock worth $1,215,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-has-386000-stake-in-zions-bancorporation-na-zion.html.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.