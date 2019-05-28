Jianpu Technology (JT) Trading Down 6.3%

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 24,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 344,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Jianpu Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $798.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.93 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Jianpu Technology by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,719,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,264 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its stake in Jianpu Technology by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 6,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jianpu Technology by 1,086.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 664,766 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jianpu Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,451,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

