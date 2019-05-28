John Wood Group (WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 600 by Analysts at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective (down from GBX 670 ($8.75)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of John Wood Group to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 650.10 ($8.49) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 676.67 ($8.84).

WG opened at GBX 408.80 ($5.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -314.46. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 436.80 ($5.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.77%.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 1,588 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,337 ($10,893.77). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 1,218 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,236.16 ($8,148.65). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,121.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

