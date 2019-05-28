JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Graco Inc. (GGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 996,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,178 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $49,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4,085.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,585 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $313,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,438.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,948 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,427 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

