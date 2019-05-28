JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $533,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.