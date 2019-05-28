JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (JPGB) Position Lifted by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.1% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,640,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 170,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 466.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 247.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

BATS JPGB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,913 shares. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/jpmorgan-global-bond-opportunities-etf-jpgb-position-lifted-by-roof-eidam-maycock-adv.html.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.