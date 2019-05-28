Kainos Group (KNOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $614.00

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 614 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 75831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.55).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $737.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98.

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

