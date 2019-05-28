Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $35,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 204,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 405,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 11,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $1,449,440.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,658,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,266. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.26. 12,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

