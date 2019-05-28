Key Energy Services (KEG) vs. Quintana Energy Services (QES) Financial Analysis

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) and Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

This table compares Key Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services -17.26% -383.21% -21.26% Quintana Energy Services -1.77% -5.35% -3.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Key Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 Quintana Energy Services 0 3 1 0 2.25

Key Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 158.04%. Quintana Energy Services has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.44%. Given Key Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than Quintana Energy Services.

Risk and Volatility

Key Energy Services has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quintana Energy Services has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Quintana Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Quintana Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.08 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.43 Quintana Energy Services $604.35 million 0.15 -$18.18 million ($0.50) -5.36

Quintana Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Quintana Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services beats Key Energy Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline. The Directional Drilling segment provides directional, horizontal, under balanced, and measurement-while-drilling services, as well as rental tools and support services. The Pressure Pumping segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services, cementing, and acidizing services for the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 267,500 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, fluid pumping, nitrogen, well control, and other pressure control related services to support completion and workover operations. This segment had a fleet of 24 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells. It owned 41 wireline units. Quintana Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.