Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in RealPage Inc (RP)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 390,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 179,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $5,511,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RP. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

RP stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $12,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,554,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,123,215.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $103,791.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,427,931 shares of company stock worth $86,027,231. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

