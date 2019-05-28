Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $630,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,514,028.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,211 shares of company stock valued at $23,724,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

