Laurion Capital Management LP Has $151,000 Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

CCRN opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $275.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

