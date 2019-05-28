LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Receives $30.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $26.62 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.