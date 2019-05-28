Lennar Co. (LEN) Position Reduced by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5,113.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 241,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,770 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $604,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 14.77. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lennar from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/lennar-co-len-position-reduced-by-american-financial-group-inc.html.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.