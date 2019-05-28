Liberty Health Sciences (LHS) Shares Up 3.9%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (CNSX:LHS) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 178,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 346,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

About Liberty Health Sciences (CNSX:LHS)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc to enhance production of cannabis.

