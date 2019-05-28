Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,003,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,872 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,270,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,170,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

