Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Posted by on May 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 301 ($3.93) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

LON MKS opened at GBX 246.30 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 136.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,507.25).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.