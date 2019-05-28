Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 301 ($3.93) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

LON MKS opened at GBX 246.30 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 136.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,507.25).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

