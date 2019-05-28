Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stryker were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Stryker to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of SYK opened at $184.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,550 shares of company stock worth $21,376,317 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

