LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in GMS Inc (GMS)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $6,749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GMS by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after buying an additional 428,497 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $5,043,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 575,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 281,231 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 277,581 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $728.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.41. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $723.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.43 million. GMS had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

