Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,455,000 after buying an additional 267,644 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 83,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $150,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,624.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $126,779.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

