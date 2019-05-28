Magna International Inc. (MGA) Short Interest Up 103.8% in April

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,471 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the April 15th total of 922,770 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,154,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Magna International stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). Magna International had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. TD Securities cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

