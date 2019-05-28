Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $427,000 Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $465,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,101,723 shares of company stock valued at $515,663,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.82.

Shares of EL traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,507. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

