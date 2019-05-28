Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,715,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,428,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,758 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,992,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after acquiring an additional 471,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $126.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.24). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, SVP Laurie A. Sullivan sold 2,857 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $273,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

