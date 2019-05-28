Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,974,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $96,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 102,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 40,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

MRVL stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

