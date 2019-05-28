Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEC. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9,466.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 9,932,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828,881 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,776 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $248,993,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,092,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,711,000 after purchasing an additional 782,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,633,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEC opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,837.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,176. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

