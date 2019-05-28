Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,053,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,903,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,018 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1,388.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 982,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 916,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,195,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 712,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $249,499.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik M. Helding sold 11,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $190,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,012 shares of company stock worth $700,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.29. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.93 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

