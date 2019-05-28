Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.70 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $406.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.69% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 39,122 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

