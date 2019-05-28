Matthews International Corp (MATW) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATW. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 52.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65,744 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 82,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

MATW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Matthews International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Matthews International Corp has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.09 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

